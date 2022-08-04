Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Given New $54.00 Price Target at Barclays

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Barclays from $53.00 to $54.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on UBER. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a sector weight rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $49.63.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Uber Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UBER traded up $1.59 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.78. The company had a trading volume of 2,239,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,974,628. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 1.35. Uber Technologies has a 12 month low of $19.90 and a 12 month high of $48.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($1.08). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 39.39% and a negative return on equity of 62.32%. The business had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies will post -3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi acquired 200,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.73 per share, for a total transaction of $5,346,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,420,968 shares in the company, valued at $37,982,474.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Uber Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UBER. Altimeter Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 167.5% during the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 30,760,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,193,422,000 after acquiring an additional 19,260,000 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $635,212,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $594,489,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 49,538,244 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,077,139,000 after acquiring an additional 9,449,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 145.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 11,826,227 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $241,965,000 after acquiring an additional 7,003,848 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

About Uber Technologies

(Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.