UBS Group Cuts Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Price Target to SEK 60

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by UBS Group from SEK 65 to SEK 60 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$11.50 to C$10.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Lundin Mining in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They set an outperform rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from SEK 94 to SEK 88 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$10.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.49.

Lundin Mining Stock Performance

LUNMF stock opened at $5.17 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.84 and a 200-day moving average of $8.44. Lundin Mining has a 12 month low of $5.10 and a 12 month high of $11.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.58.

Lundin Mining Cuts Dividend

About Lundin Mining

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.0701 per share. This represents a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Lundin Mining’s payout ratio is currently 29.47%.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

