UBS Group Lowers Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Price Target to $36.00

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at UBS Group from $50.00 to $36.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 12.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on UBER. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Raymond James raised shares of Uber Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.63.

Uber Technologies Stock Up 5.7 %

NYSE:UBER traded up $1.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.92. 1,503,139 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,974,628. Uber Technologies has a one year low of $19.90 and a one year high of $48.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.09. The company has a market cap of $62.68 billion, a PE ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 1.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($1.08). The business had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.37 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 62.32% and a negative net margin of 39.39%. The company’s revenue was up 105.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Uber Technologies will post -3.57 EPS for the current year.

In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.73 per share, with a total value of $5,346,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,420,968 shares in the company, valued at $37,982,474.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Uber Technologies

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.4% in the second quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 41,845 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 73.1% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,108 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 5.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 74,225 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 4,089 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 4.5% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 683,444 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $13,983,000 after acquiring an additional 29,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 7.7% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 238,918 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $4,888,000 after acquiring an additional 17,110 shares during the last quarter. 72.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

