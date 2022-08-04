UBS Group Raises Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) Price Target to $41.00

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by UBS Group from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $44.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.17.
Keurig Dr Pepper Trading Up 1.4 %
KDP stock opened at $39.10 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $55.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.72, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.61. Keurig Dr Pepper has a twelve month low of $32.44 and a twelve month high of $39.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.02 and a 200-day moving average of $37.03.
Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 49.34%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Keurig Dr Pepper
In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Maurice Anthony Milikin bought 12,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.93 per share, with a total value of $505,272.47. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 77,874 shares in the company, valued at $3,031,634.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Maurice Anthony Milikin acquired 12,979 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.93 per share, with a total value of $505,272.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,031,634.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.55, for a total value of $1,333,125.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 174,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,207,385.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 83,374 shares of company stock valued at $3,049,752. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KDP. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 57,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after buying an additional 4,239 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $625,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $530,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 490,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,071,000 after purchasing an additional 17,710 shares during the last quarter. 50.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Keurig Dr Pepper
Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.
