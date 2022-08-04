UBS Group Reaffirms Maintains Rating for Albemarle (NYSE:ALB)

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating restated by equities researchers at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

ALB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp upgraded Albemarle from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on Albemarle from $262.00 to $279.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Albemarle from $300.00 to $314.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.60.

Albemarle stock opened at $239.54 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Albemarle has a 12 month low of $169.93 and a 12 month high of $291.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $215.70. The firm has a market cap of $28.05 billion, a PE ratio of 100.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.58.

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.66. Albemarle had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 7.76%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Albemarle will post 14.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALB. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Albemarle during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Albemarle during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 80.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

