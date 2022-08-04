Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) PT Lowered to $42.00 at Cowen

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Cowen from $54.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cowen cut their price objective on Ultra Clean from $54.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th.

Get Ultra Clean alerts:

Ultra Clean Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UCTT opened at $34.72 on Monday. Ultra Clean has a fifty-two week low of $26.00 and a fifty-two week high of $60.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.42 and a 200-day moving average of $37.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 1.96.

Insider Activity at Ultra Clean

Ultra Clean ( NASDAQ:UCTT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.11. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 20.20% and a net margin of 3.42%. The company had revenue of $608.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $590.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. Ultra Clean’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ultra Clean will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ultra Clean news, Director Jacqueline A. Seto sold 1,460 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total transaction of $49,815.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,809 shares in the company, valued at $402,923.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Paul Yoonku Cho sold 3,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total transaction of $107,529.76. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 21,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $638,792.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jacqueline A. Seto sold 1,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total transaction of $49,815.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,809 shares in the company, valued at $402,923.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ultra Clean

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Ultra Clean by 291.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 932 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 151.4% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Ultra Clean in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Ultra Clean in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Ultra Clean during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Ultra Clean Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.