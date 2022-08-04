Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI) Director Buys $141,900.80 in Stock

Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Rating) Director Bradford T. Whitmore purchased 30,848 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.60 per share, for a total transaction of $141,900.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 771,201 shares in the company, valued at $3,547,524.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Ultralife Price Performance
Shares of ULBI traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.70. The stock had a trading volume of 47,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,901. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Ultralife Co. has a 52 week low of $4.16 and a 52 week high of $8.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.22 and a beta of 1.38.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ultralife in a report on Monday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ultralife
Ultralife Company Profile
Ultralife Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power, and communication and electronics systems worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems. The Battery & Energy Products segment offers lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin lithium manganese dioxide, rechargeable, and other non-rechargeable batteries; lithium-ion cells, multi-kilowatt module lithium ion battery systems, and uninterruptable power supplies; and rugged military and commercial battery charging systems and accessories, including smart chargers, multi-bay charging systems, and various cables.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ultralife (ULBI)
- Chipotle Mexican Grill Or Shake Shak? Which Is The Tastier Play
- Activision Blizzard Banks On A Flurry Of New Content
- Energy Transfer Is A Value Among High-Yield Energy Infrastructure
- 3 Low Priced Stocks With Good Growth Prospects
- Devon Energy Looks Attractive if You Look Past the Headlines
Receive News & Ratings for Ultralife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultralife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.