Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI) Director Buys $141,900.80 in Stock

Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Rating) Director Bradford T. Whitmore purchased 30,848 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.60 per share, for a total transaction of $141,900.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 771,201 shares in the company, valued at $3,547,524.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Ultralife Price Performance

Shares of ULBI traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.70. The stock had a trading volume of 47,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,901. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Ultralife Co. has a 52 week low of $4.16 and a 52 week high of $8.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.22 and a beta of 1.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ultralife in a report on Monday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ultralife

Ultralife Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Ultralife by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 958,518 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,147,000 after purchasing an additional 56,983 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ultralife by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 481,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 25,877 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ultralife by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 410,871 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 34,772 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Ultralife by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 189,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Ultralife by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 2,596 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.11% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Ultralife Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power, and communication and electronics systems worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems. The Battery & Energy Products segment offers lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin lithium manganese dioxide, rechargeable, and other non-rechargeable batteries; lithium-ion cells, multi-kilowatt module lithium ion battery systems, and uninterruptable power supplies; and rugged military and commercial battery charging systems and accessories, including smart chargers, multi-bay charging systems, and various cables.

Featured Stories

