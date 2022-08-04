UMA (UMA) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $12.93 Million

UMA (UMA) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 4th. Over the last seven days, UMA has traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar. UMA has a market capitalization of $203.82 million and approximately $12.93 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UMA coin can currently be bought for $2.97 or 0.00013098 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,651.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004415 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004415 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003942 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003913 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002257 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.14 or 0.00128632 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00032561 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004405 BTC.

UMA Coin Profile

UMA (UMA) is a coin. It was first traded on January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 108,609,348 coins and its circulating supply is 68,698,196 coins. UMA’s official Twitter account is @UMAprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for UMA is umaproject.org. The official message board for UMA is medium.com/uma-project.

Buying and Selling UMA

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA is designed to power the financial innovations made possible by permissionless, public blockchains, like Ethereum. Using concepts borrowed from fiat financial derivatives, UMA defines an open-source protocol that allows any two counterparties to design and create their own financial contracts. But unlike traditional derivatives, UMA contracts are secured with economic incentives alone, making them self-enforcing and universally accessible. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UMA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UMA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

