UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Director Tamara Peterman Acquires 196 Shares

UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) Director Tamara Peterman purchased 196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $90.00 per share, with a total value of $17,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $340,020. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

UMB Financial Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of UMB Financial stock opened at $91.47 on Thursday. UMB Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $81.57 and a 52-week high of $112.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.56 and a 200 day moving average of $94.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.91.

Get UMB Financial alerts:

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.95. UMB Financial had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 14.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that UMB Financial Co. will post 9.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UMB Financial Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.31%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on UMBF shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of UMB Financial in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 1st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in UMB Financial by 0.3% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 56,749 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,886,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. lifted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 7,016 shares of the bank’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,759 shares of the bank’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 561 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,522,544 shares of the bank’s stock worth $131,091,000 after buying an additional 31,443 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

UMB Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, accounts receivable financing, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for UMB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.