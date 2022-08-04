Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01), RTT News reports. Under Armour had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 3.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. Under Armour updated its FY23 guidance to $0.47-0.53 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $0.47-$0.53 EPS.

Under Armour Stock Performance

Shares of UAA traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.22. 348,591 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,581,557. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Under Armour has a twelve month low of $8.10 and a twelve month high of $27.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.67.

Insider Activity

In other Under Armour news, Director David W. Gibbs purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.39 per share, with a total value of $234,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $234,750. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Under Armour by 75.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 191,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after purchasing an additional 82,568 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Under Armour by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 5,428 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Under Armour during the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Under Armour by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 38,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 3,861 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 15,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 5,543 shares during the last quarter. 38.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UAA. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Williams Capital downgraded shares of Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Under Armour from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen downgraded shares of Under Armour from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Under Armour presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.56.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

Featured Stories

