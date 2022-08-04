Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01), RTT News reports. Under Armour had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 3.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. Under Armour updated its FY23 guidance to $0.47-0.53 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $0.47-$0.53 EPS.
Under Armour Stock Performance
Shares of UAA traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.22. 348,591 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,581,557. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Under Armour has a twelve month low of $8.10 and a twelve month high of $27.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.67.
Insider Activity
In other Under Armour news, Director David W. Gibbs purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.39 per share, with a total value of $234,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $234,750. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have recently commented on UAA. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Williams Capital downgraded shares of Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Under Armour from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen downgraded shares of Under Armour from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Under Armour presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.56.
About Under Armour
Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.
