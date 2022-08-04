Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01), RTT News reports. Under Armour had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 16.20%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. Under Armour updated its FY23 guidance to $0.47-0.53 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $0.47-$0.53 EPS.

Under Armour Price Performance

Shares of Under Armour stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.20. 339,653 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,581,557. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.30 and its 200-day moving average is $13.67. Under Armour has a 52 week low of $8.10 and a 52 week high of $27.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on UAA shares. Williams Capital downgraded Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays dropped their price target on Under Armour from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Under Armour from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Under Armour from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Under Armour in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.56.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Under Armour

In related news, Director David W. Gibbs purchased 25,000 shares of Under Armour stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.60 per share, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $480,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Under Armour by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 38,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 3,861 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 53,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 4,512 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 5,428 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Under Armour by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 15,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 5,543 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.72% of the company’s stock.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

