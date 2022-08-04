Unicly Mystic Axies Collection (UAXIE) Price Down 0.3% This Week

Unicly Mystic Axies Collection (UAXIE) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 4th. One Unicly Mystic Axies Collection coin can now be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000453 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Unicly Mystic Axies Collection has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. Unicly Mystic Axies Collection has a total market cap of $1.04 million and approximately $148.00 worth of Unicly Mystic Axies Collection was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004366 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $144.42 or 0.00630415 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001603 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002191 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00016035 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00035346 BTC.
Unicly Mystic Axies Collection Profile
Unicly Mystic Axies Collection’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins.
Buying and Selling Unicly Mystic Axies Collection
Receive News & Updates for Unicly Mystic Axies Collection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unicly Mystic Axies Collection and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.