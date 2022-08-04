UniFarm Price Tops $0.0029 (UFARM)

UniFarm (UFARM) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 4th. One UniFarm coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. UniFarm has a market cap of $111,059.76 and approximately $40,791.00 worth of UniFarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, UniFarm has traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004415 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.80 or 0.00639254 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001641 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002209 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00015858 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00035971 BTC.

About UniFarm

UniFarm’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,375,919 coins. UniFarm’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling UniFarm

