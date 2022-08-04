UniFarm Price Tops $0.0029 (UFARM)

UniFarm (UFARM) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 4th. One UniFarm coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. UniFarm has a market cap of $111,059.76 and approximately $40,791.00 worth of UniFarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, UniFarm has traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004415 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.80 or 0.00639254 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001641 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002209 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00015858 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00035971 BTC.
About UniFarm
UniFarm’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,375,919 coins. UniFarm’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling UniFarm
Receive News & Updates for UniFarm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UniFarm and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.