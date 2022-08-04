UniLayer (LAYER) Market Capitalization Reaches $1.48 Million

UniLayer (LAYER) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 4th. UniLayer has a market cap of $1.48 million and $194,670.00 worth of UniLayer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, UniLayer has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One UniLayer coin can now be purchased for $0.0578 or 0.00000252 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22,942.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004359 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004359 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003924 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003906 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002228 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.36 or 0.00127980 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00032184 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004361 BTC.

UniLayer Profile

LAYER is a coin. It was first traded on August 15th, 2020. UniLayer’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,610,321 coins. The official website for UniLayer is unilayer.app. UniLayer’s official Twitter account is @unilayer_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling UniLayer

According to CryptoCompare, “UniLayer is a decentralised trading platform built on top of Uniswap that enables key features for professional-level trading with its LAYER utility token, focusing on automated swaps and liquidity management, flash staking, charts and analytics, live order books, and a lot more. The value of LAYER is dependent on the value of ERC20 tokens being staked against. If a low performing ERC20 token decreases in price over time, then the value of LAYER will in turn decrease. LAYER is minted based on a reward percentage of the ERC20 token value initially – a decrease in this initial valuation will have a negative effect on the overall LAYER value. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniLayer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UniLayer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UniLayer using one of the exchanges listed above.

