United National Bank (OTCMKTS:UNBK) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $28.48

United National Bank (OTCMKTS:UNBK – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $28.48 and traded as high as $35.00. United National Bank shares last traded at $35.00, with a volume of 2,000 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.52.

United National Bank offers various banking products and services in the Grady County. The company offers checking and savings accounts; credit cards; individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposits; business and merchant accounts; mortgage loans; direct deposit and SMS guardian services; and safe deposit boxes.

