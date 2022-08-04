United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on UTHR. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $219.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $248.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $225.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $223.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.14.
United Therapeutics Trading Down 3.1 %
Shares of UTHR stock traded down $7.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $221.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 383,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,058. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $230.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.05. United Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $158.38 and a 12-month high of $245.48. The company has a quick ratio of 8.54, a current ratio of 8.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.53.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other United Therapeutics news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.61, for a total transaction of $628,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,249.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.61, for a total value of $628,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,249.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Christopher Causey sold 5,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total transaction of $1,117,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,655. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,712 shares of company stock valued at $11,740,574 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in United Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in United Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 94.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
United Therapeutics Company Profile
United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.
