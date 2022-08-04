United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on UTHR. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $219.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $248.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $225.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $223.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.14.

United Therapeutics Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of UTHR stock traded down $7.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $221.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 383,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,058. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $230.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.05. United Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $158.38 and a 12-month high of $245.48. The company has a quick ratio of 8.54, a current ratio of 8.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.10 by ($1.69). United Therapeutics had a net margin of 38.87% and a return on equity of 17.62%. The business had revenue of $466.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that United Therapeutics will post 17.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other United Therapeutics news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.61, for a total transaction of $628,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,249.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.61, for a total value of $628,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,249.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Christopher Causey sold 5,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total transaction of $1,117,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,655. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,712 shares of company stock valued at $11,740,574 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in United Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in United Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 94.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

See Also

