Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.70-1.74 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.59. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.112-1.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.13 billion. Uniti Group also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.65-$1.72 EPS.

Uniti Group Trading Down 3.5 %

NASDAQ UNIT traded down $0.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.85. 1,400,003 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,630,201. Uniti Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.10 and a fifty-two week high of $14.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.64.

Get Uniti Group alerts:

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.20). Uniti Group had a negative return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 16.32%. The business had revenue of $278.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Uniti Group will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uniti Group Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Uniti Group

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.19%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Uniti Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Uniti Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Uniti Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Uniti Group by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 26,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 11,227 shares during the period. 84.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uniti Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Uniti Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniti Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.