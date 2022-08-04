Unitrade Price Tops $0.0616 (TRADE)

Unitrade (TRADE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. Unitrade has a market capitalization of $1.21 million and approximately $26,121.00 worth of Unitrade was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Unitrade has traded 3.3% lower against the dollar. One Unitrade coin can currently be purchased for $0.0616 or 0.00000272 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22,622.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004421 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004421 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003932 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003972 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002260 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.11 or 0.00128671 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00032349 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004417 BTC.

About Unitrade

Unitrade is a coin. Its launch date was July 27th, 2020. Unitrade’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,673,817 coins. Unitrade’s official Twitter account is @UniTradeApp.

Unitrade Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UniTrade is a decentralized trading platform built on top of Uniswap liquidity pools. UniTrade introduces a variety of advanced functionality on top of the existing Uniswap experience, including placing buy and sell orders, viewing market order books, setting recurring buys and sells, and accessing liquidity management tools for Uniswap liquidity pools. TRADE is the native token of UniTrade and acts as a platform token for paying fees. Deposit TRADE now and get ready for trading to begin. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unitrade directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unitrade should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unitrade using one of the exchanges listed above.

