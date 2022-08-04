Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

UNM has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Unum Group from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Unum Group from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Unum Group from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup started coverage on Unum Group in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Unum Group from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Unum Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.56.

Unum Group Price Performance

Shares of Unum Group stock traded down $0.73 on Thursday, hitting $35.20. 1,669,010 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,344,531. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.51. Unum Group has a 1-year low of $22.25 and a 1-year high of $37.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Unum Group will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 7,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.13, for a total transaction of $251,144.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,781 shares in the company, valued at $1,783,936.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 7,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.13, for a total transaction of $251,144.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,781 shares in the company, valued at $1,783,936.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Cherie Pashley sold 7,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total transaction of $250,937.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $656,975.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,453 shares of company stock worth $1,789,121 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Unum Group

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UNM. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Unum Group by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Unum Group in the first quarter valued at $32,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in Unum Group in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Unum Group by 50.9% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Unum Group by 74.3% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Featured Stories

