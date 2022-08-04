Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) Given New $13.00 Price Target at Craig Hallum

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Craig Hallum from $22.00 to $13.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum’s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.97% from the company’s previous close.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on UPLD. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Upland Software from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Upland Software from $40.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Upland Software from $24.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Upland Software from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.25.
Upland Software Price Performance
Shares of Upland Software stock traded up $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $12.04. 600,279 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 304,193. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $377.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 0.70. Upland Software has a 1-year low of $10.82 and a 1-year high of $39.90.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Upland Software
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Upland Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Upland Software during the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Upland Software during the 2nd quarter worth about $158,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Upland Software during the 1st quarter worth about $181,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Upland Software during the 4th quarter worth about $185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.61% of the company’s stock.
Upland Software Company Profile
Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, project management, information technology, business operations, and human resources and legal.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Upland Software (UPLD)
- Chipotle Mexican Grill Or Shake Shak? Which Is The Tastier Play
- Activision Blizzard Banks On A Flurry Of New Content
- Energy Transfer Is A Value Among High-Yield Energy Infrastructure
- Devon Energy Looks Attractive if You Look Past the Headlines
- The Institutions Are Buying Under Armor Again
Receive News & Ratings for Upland Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upland Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.