Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) Given New $13.00 Price Target at Craig Hallum

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Craig Hallum from $22.00 to $13.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum’s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.97% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on UPLD. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Upland Software from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Upland Software from $40.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Upland Software from $24.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Upland Software from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.25.

Upland Software Price Performance

Shares of Upland Software stock traded up $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $12.04. 600,279 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 304,193. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $377.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 0.70. Upland Software has a 1-year low of $10.82 and a 1-year high of $39.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Upland Software

Upland Software ( NASDAQ:UPLD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.12. The company had revenue of $78.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.77 million. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 6.55% and a negative net margin of 19.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Upland Software will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Upland Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Upland Software during the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Upland Software during the 2nd quarter worth about $158,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Upland Software during the 1st quarter worth about $181,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Upland Software during the 4th quarter worth about $185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

Upland Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, project management, information technology, business operations, and human resources and legal.

Featured Stories

