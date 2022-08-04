USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) Issues Earnings Results

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. USA Compression Partners had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 19.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share.

USA Compression Partners Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of USAC traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.70. 2,593 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,836. USA Compression Partners has a 1-year low of $14.06 and a 1-year high of $20.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.61, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.43 and a 200 day moving average of $17.50.

USA Compression Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.86%. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -724.11%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On USA Compression Partners

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in USA Compression Partners by 36,517.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 107,290 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 106,997 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in USA Compression Partners by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 245,498 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,323,000 after purchasing an additional 65,598 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in USA Compression Partners by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 42,503 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in USA Compression Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in USA Compression Partners by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,488,613 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $307,975,000 after purchasing an additional 50,981 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on USAC shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of USA Compression Partners in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of USA Compression Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th.

About USA Compression Partners

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

Featured Articles

