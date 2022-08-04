USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) Issues Earnings Results

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. USA Compression Partners had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 19.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share.
USA Compression Partners Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of USAC traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.70. 2,593 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,836. USA Compression Partners has a 1-year low of $14.06 and a 1-year high of $20.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.61, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.43 and a 200 day moving average of $17.50.
USA Compression Partners Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.86%. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -724.11%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have commented on USAC shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of USA Compression Partners in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of USA Compression Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th.
About USA Compression Partners
USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.
