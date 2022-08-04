V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Director W Rodney Mcmullen Acquires 6,000 Shares

V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) Director W Rodney Mcmullen bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.76 per share, with a total value of $268,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,528,374.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

W Rodney Mcmullen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 31st, W Rodney Mcmullen bought 3,000 shares of V.F. stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.99 per share, with a total value of $149,970.00.

On Wednesday, May 25th, W Rodney Mcmullen bought 3,000 shares of V.F. stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.40 per share, with a total value of $136,200.00.

V.F. stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $45.15. The stock had a trading volume of 2,083,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,442,800. V.F. Co. has a 12 month low of $43.08 and a 12 month high of $81.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.35.

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. V.F. had a return on equity of 33.20% and a net margin of 8.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. V.F.’s payout ratio is 77.82%.

VFC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush lowered their price target on V.F. from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on V.F. from $81.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on V.F. from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on V.F. from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on V.F. from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, V.F. has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.06.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in V.F. in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its position in shares of V.F. by 981.4% during the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 465 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

