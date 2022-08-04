V.F. (NYSE:VFC) PT Lowered to $46.00 at Barclays

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $48.00 to $46.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on VFC. StockNews.com lowered shares of V.F. from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of V.F. from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of V.F. from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of V.F. from $67.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of V.F. from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $59.06.

V.F. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VFC traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $45.12. The stock had a trading volume of 48,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,564,649. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.25. V.F. has a 1-year low of $43.08 and a 1-year high of $81.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.33.

V.F. Dividend Announcement

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. V.F. had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 33.20%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. V.F.’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that V.F. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.82%.

Insider Activity

In other V.F. news, Director Richard Carucci purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.39 per share, for a total transaction of $453,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 107,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,879,107.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.99 per share, for a total transaction of $149,970.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,405,968.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Carucci bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.39 per share, for a total transaction of $453,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 107,493 shares in the company, valued at $4,879,107.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 16,000 shares of company stock worth $740,070. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of V.F. by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,200,890 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,285,822,000 after purchasing an additional 5,626,337 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of V.F. by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,762,574 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,578,614,000 after purchasing an additional 6,021,816 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of V.F. by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,013,522 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,422,270,000 after purchasing an additional 793,581 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of V.F. by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,079,811 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,028,018,000 after purchasing an additional 161,526 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of V.F. by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,628,798 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $433,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723,365 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Company Profile

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

