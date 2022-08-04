Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Short Interest Update

Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,560,000 shares, a growth of 18.9% from the June 30th total of 31,600,000 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,540,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vale

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Vale by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 203,688,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,855,813,000 after purchasing an additional 16,114,413 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Vale by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 144,894,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,896,461,000 after purchasing an additional 11,140,797 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Vale by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 79,731,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,117,833,000 after purchasing an additional 216,573 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vale by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,304,101 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,565,299,000 after purchasing an additional 12,609,820 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Vale by 76.4% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 24,691,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $346,178,000 after purchasing an additional 10,693,528 shares during the period. 23.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas cut shares of Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Vale from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Clarkson Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vale in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vale in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.65.

Vale Stock Performance

Vale Cuts Dividend

Shares of Vale stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,290,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,034,556. The stock has a market cap of $63.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.14, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.73. Vale has a 12-month low of $11.16 and a 12-month high of $21.89.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.3907 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 21.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Vale’s payout ratio is currently 35.54%.

About Vale

(Get Rating)

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

Further Reading

