Van Elle (LON:VANL) Stock Price Down 4.4%

Shares of Van Elle Holdings plc (LON:VANL – Get Rating) fell 4.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 42 ($0.51) and last traded at GBX 43.50 ($0.53). 23,805 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 53,985 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 45.50 ($0.56).

Van Elle Stock Down 4.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.32. The firm has a market capitalization of £46.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,350.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 41.17 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 42.25.

Van Elle Company Profile

Van Elle Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ground engineering services in the United Kingdom. The company offers various piling services, including augered piling services, such as continuous flight auger, sectional flight auger, cased auger, rotary bored, and case secant piling services; driven piling services comprising steel piling and driven piling services; and drilled piling services.

