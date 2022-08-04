Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 797 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises 1.8% of Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $8,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthquest Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 4,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 19,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,134,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 92,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,963,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 6,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 29,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,760,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $153.95. The company had a trading volume of 21,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,787,361. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $147.19 and its 200-day moving average is $154.35. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $137.50 and a 1-year high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

