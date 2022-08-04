Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) is Ameraudi Asset Management Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 358,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,181 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF comprises approximately 8.1% of Ameraudi Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. owned 0.12% of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF worth $22,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 143.4% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2,160.9% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGK traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $55.31. 53,263 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,856,010. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.22. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $49.75 and a 52 week high of $70.70.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

