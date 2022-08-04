Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Holdings Trimmed by FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC

FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,340 shares during the period. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $2,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 71 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 127.8% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA VGT traded down $0.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching $377.79. 2,221 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 865,248. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $313.66 and a fifty-two week high of $467.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $344.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $375.13.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

