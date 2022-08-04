Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Shares Sold by Camden Capital LLC

Camden Capital LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Sharkey Howes & Javer boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 57,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,922,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

MGK stock opened at $210.12 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.08. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $174.24 and a 52-week high of $266.44.

