Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) is Index Fund Advisors Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Index Fund Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 485 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.4% of Index Fund Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Index Fund Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VB. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 452.3% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 96.0% in the 1st quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VB traded down $1.05 on Thursday, hitting $194.96. The company had a trading volume of 585 shares, compared to its average volume of 969,309. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $184.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.54. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $169.62 and a 12-month high of $241.06.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.