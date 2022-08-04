Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Acquired by Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota

Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,196 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,542 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 13.7% of Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $7,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9,169.4% during the 1st quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,592,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,372,322,000 after purchasing an additional 10,477,874 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,485,812,000. Wealthsimple Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,014,158,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 176.4% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,831,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hernani LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $229,742,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of VTI stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $208.09. The company had a trading volume of 12,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,766,739. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $210.48. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $181.67 and a one year high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

