Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Bought by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,444 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $5,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VTI. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9,169.4% during the first quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,592,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,372,322,000 after acquiring an additional 10,477,874 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,485,812,000. Wealthsimple Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,014,158,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 176.4% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,831,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hernani LP acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,742,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $207.46. 34,414 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,766,739. The business has a 50-day moving average of $196.34 and a 200 day moving average of $210.48. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $181.67 and a fifty-two week high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

