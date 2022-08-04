Venn Life Sciences (LON:VENN) Trading 7% Higher

Shares of Venn Life Sciences Holdings PLC (LON:VENN – Get Rating) traded up 7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 7 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 6.85 ($0.08). 1,027,544 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 81% from the average session volume of 566,253 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.40 ($0.08).

Venn Life Sciences Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £4.89 million and a P/E ratio of -2.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 6.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 6.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.83, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Venn Life Sciences Company Profile

Venn Life Sciences Holdings Plc, a clinical research organization, provides consulting and clinical trial services to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device companies in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, the Netherlands, Germany, and Singapore. The company offers drug development planning and strategy services, including clinical feasibility assessment, project management, and in-licensing and technical due diligence; and early drug development services, such as drug candidate selection, CMC, non-clinical/pre-clinical development, clinical pharmacology, pharmacokinetics, and pharmacometrics and PK-PD modelling.

