Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.12, RTT News reports. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 32.10% and a net margin of 32.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 EPS.
Shares of Verisk Analytics stock opened at $197.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $175.12 and its 200 day moving average is $188.80. The stock has a market cap of $31.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.85. Verisk Analytics has a one year low of $156.05 and a one year high of $231.57.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Verisk Analytics from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays dropped their price target on Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. UBS Group raised their price target on Verisk Analytics from $197.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $226.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.80.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 9.7% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 9.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 29.4% in the first quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP now owns 1,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 34.3% in the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 11.0% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.
Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.
