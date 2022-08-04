Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.12, RTT News reports. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 33.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share.

Verisk Analytics Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSK traded up $3.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $200.44. 737 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 658,728. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $175.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $188.80. The company has a market cap of $31.65 billion, a PE ratio of 30.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.85. Verisk Analytics has a 12 month low of $156.05 and a 12 month high of $231.57.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several research firms recently commented on VRSK. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $227.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Raymond James restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $217.09.

In other news, CEO Lee Shavel sold 487 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.42, for a total value of $84,455.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,479 shares in the company, valued at $7,366,708.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Verisk Analytics news, CEO Lee Shavel sold 487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.42, for a total value of $84,455.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 42,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,366,708.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 4,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $686,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,916,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 181,545 shares of company stock valued at $31,474,227. Corporate insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 154.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 471,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $101,284,000 after acquiring an additional 286,687 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 18.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 780,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $167,532,000 after buying an additional 120,700 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 259.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 133,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,590,000 after acquiring an additional 96,127 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 122.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 134,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,850,000 after acquiring an additional 74,038 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 820,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $176,130,000 after purchasing an additional 20,725 shares during the period. 91.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

