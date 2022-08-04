Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) CEO David Zaccardelli Sells 32,904 Shares of Stock

Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Rating) CEO David Zaccardelli sold 32,904 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.70, for a total value of $23,032.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,863,560 shares in the company, valued at $11,104,492. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Verona Pharma Trading Up 3.7 %

VRNA stock opened at $5.89 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.94. The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Verona Pharma plc has a 52-week low of $3.41 and a 52-week high of $7.25. The firm has a market cap of $355.57 million, a P/E ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 0.79.

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.07. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Verona Pharma plc will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VRNA has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Verona Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Verona Pharma from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Verona Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Verona Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Verona Pharma by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Verona Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,841,000. 61.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

