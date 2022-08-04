Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) Insider Sells $20,126.40 in Stock

Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Rating) insider Kathleen A. Rickard sold 28,752 shares of Verona Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.70, for a total value of $20,126.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,376,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,663,228. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Verona Pharma Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ VRNA opened at $5.89 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.94. The company has a market cap of $355.57 million, a PE ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 0.79. Verona Pharma plc has a 12-month low of $3.41 and a 12-month high of $7.25.
Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.07. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Verona Pharma plc will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Verona Pharma
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have commented on VRNA. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Verona Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Verona Pharma from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th.
Verona Pharma Company Profile
Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Verona Pharma (VRNA)
- 3 Low Priced Stocks With Good Growth Prospects
- 3 Pharma Stocks’ Post-Earnings Price Moves
- Warner Brothers Discovery is a Powerhouse Entertainment Play
- Devon Energy Looks Attractive if You Look Past the Headlines
- The Institutions Are Buying Under Armor Again
Receive News & Ratings for Verona Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verona Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.