Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) PT Raised to $17.00 at Morgan Stanley

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

VRRM has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded Verra Mobility from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Verra Mobility from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet downgraded Verra Mobility from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Verra Mobility from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.80.

Verra Mobility Stock Performance

Shares of Verra Mobility stock traded up $0.41 on Thursday, hitting $17.00. The stock had a trading volume of 47,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,376,570. Verra Mobility has a 52-week low of $12.70 and a 52-week high of $18.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.65 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility ( NASDAQ:VRRM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Verra Mobility had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 44.07%. The firm had revenue of $170.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Verra Mobility will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Verra Mobility by 202.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Verra Mobility during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Verra Mobility during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Finally, First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility in the 1st quarter worth approximately $157,000.

Verra Mobility Company Profile

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services; Government Solutions; and Parking Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

