Verso Price Hits $0.0058 on Exchanges (VSO)

Verso (VSO) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 4th. In the last seven days, Verso has traded down 7.2% against the US dollar. Verso has a market capitalization of $460,569.92 and approximately $23,277.00 worth of Verso was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verso coin can now be purchased for $0.0058 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004375 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $143.93 or 0.00629620 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001612 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002190 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00016081 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00035183 BTC.
About Verso
Verso’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,279,192 coins. Verso’s official Twitter account is @versofinance.
Verso Coin Trading
