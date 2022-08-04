Verso Price Hits $0.0058 on Exchanges (VSO)

Verso (VSO) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 4th. In the last seven days, Verso has traded down 7.2% against the US dollar. Verso has a market capitalization of $460,569.92 and approximately $23,277.00 worth of Verso was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verso coin can now be purchased for $0.0058 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Verso alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004375 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $143.93 or 0.00629620 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002190 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00016081 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00035183 BTC.

About Verso

Verso’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,279,192 coins. Verso’s official Twitter account is @versofinance.

Verso Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verso directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verso should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verso using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Verso Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verso and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.