VietNam (LON:VNH) Trading 2.2% Higher

Shares of VietNam Holding Limited (LON:VNH – Get Rating) traded up 2.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 322 ($3.95) and last traded at GBX 322 ($3.95). 17,318 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 45,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 315 ($3.86).

VietNam Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £93.95 million and a P/E ratio of 206.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 308.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 319.76.

VietNam Company Profile

VietNam Holding Limited is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Vietnam Holding Asset Management Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Vietnam. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth and value stocks of large cap companies, with an emphasis on State Owned Enterprises that the Vietnamese government has identified for partial divestment and listing on the two domestic securities trading centers.

