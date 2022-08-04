vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of vTv Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 2nd.
vTv Therapeutics Price Performance
vTv Therapeutics stock opened at $1.05 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.54 million, a PE ratio of -4.37 and a beta of -1.37. vTv Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.38 and a 12-month high of $2.17.
Institutional Trading of vTv Therapeutics
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTVT. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 69,067 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 14,537 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 354,746 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 177,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samsara BioCapital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,627,000. 7.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
vTv Therapeutics Company Profile
vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of orally administered treatments for diabetes. The company is developing TTP399, an orally administered, small molecule, and liver-selective glucokinase activator for the treatment of type 1 diabetes; and HPP737, an orally administered non-CNS penetrant phosphodiesterase type 4 (PDE4) inhibitor that addresses inflammatory diseases and psoriasis.
Featured Stories
