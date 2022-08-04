W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) PT Raised to $422.00

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $399.00 to $422.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 22.41% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $421.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com cut shares of W.W. Grainger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $505.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $518.57.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

W.W. Grainger Stock Up 0.2 %

GWW traded up $0.84 on Monday, reaching $543.86. 2,152 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 352,498. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $477.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $486.38. W.W. Grainger has a 52-week low of $391.16 and a 52-week high of $553.53. The company has a market cap of $27.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $7.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.65 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 57.59%. The company’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that W.W. Grainger will post 28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 2,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.03, for a total value of $1,165,069.90. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,998,359.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On W.W. Grainger

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.