Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Bought by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 879,466 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 27,435 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $130,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Walmart by 66.8% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,656 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,252,000 after buying an additional 3,465 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 37,998 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,498,000 after buying an additional 2,803 shares during the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,224 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth $376,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on WMT shares. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on Walmart from $162.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.33.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total transaction of $1,233,401.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,507,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,522,030.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 29,124 shares of company stock worth $3,638,461 in the last quarter. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded down $1.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $129.16. 90,582 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,032,502. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.27 and a twelve month high of $160.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $354.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.53.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

