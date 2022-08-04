Waltonchain Hits 1-Day Volume of $3.29 Million (WTC)

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 4th. One Waltonchain coin can currently be bought for $0.29 or 0.00001275 BTC on major exchanges. Waltonchain has a total market capitalization of $23.54 million and approximately $3.29 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Waltonchain has traded 21.6% higher against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004366 BTC.
- Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000182 BTC.
- DogyRace (DOR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000022 BTC.
- DoragonLand (DOR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Altera (AEN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000489 BTC.
Waltonchain Profile
Waltonchain (CRYPTO:WTC) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 85,572,894 coins and its circulating supply is 80,597,682 coins. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Waltonchain’s official website is www.waltonchain.org.
Buying and Selling Waltonchain
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waltonchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Waltonchain using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Waltonchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Waltonchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.