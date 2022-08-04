Warburg Research Analysts Give Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) a €230.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €230.00 ($237.11) price target on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3 – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on VOW3. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €191.00 ($196.91) price target on Volkswagen in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €316.00 ($325.77) price objective on Volkswagen in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €235.00 ($242.27) price objective on Volkswagen in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. UBS Group set a €230.00 ($237.11) price objective on Volkswagen in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €175.00 ($180.41) price objective on Volkswagen in a research note on Thursday, July 21st.

Shares of ETR VOW3 opened at €144.48 ($148.95) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $42.63 billion and a PE ratio of 3.91. Volkswagen has a fifty-two week low of €120.56 ($124.29) and a fifty-two week high of €210.60 ($217.11). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €140.94 and a 200-day moving average of €154.85.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

