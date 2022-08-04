Washburn Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,757 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Washburn Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,111 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,757 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for approximately 1.9% of Washburn Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Washburn Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Visa by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of Visa by 1,400.0% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms recently commented on V. UBS Group upped their price objective on Visa from $292.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Visa in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Visa from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Cowen cut their price objective on Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.19.
V opened at $208.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $396.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.75, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $185.91 and a 12 month high of $242.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $205.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $210.49.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.12%.
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.
