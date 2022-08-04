Waste Connections, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 (NYSE:WCN)

Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th.

Waste Connections has a payout ratio of 21.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Waste Connections to earn $4.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.7%.

Waste Connections Price Performance

WCN opened at $135.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.44. Waste Connections has a 52-week low of $113.50 and a 52-week high of $145.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Waste Connections

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.01). Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Waste Connections’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Waste Connections will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WCN. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in Waste Connections during the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the first quarter worth approximately $145,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the first quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Waste Connections by 4.8% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,731 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank lowered shares of Waste Connections from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Waste Connections from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Oppenheimer set a $135.00 target price on Waste Connections in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James increased their target price on Waste Connections from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.63.

About Waste Connections

(Get Rating)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Read More

