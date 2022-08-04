Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) Shares Gap Up to $1.27

Shares of Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.27, but opened at $1.34. Waterdrop shares last traded at $1.34, with a volume of 25 shares changing hands.

Waterdrop Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.38 and a beta of -0.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.37.

Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 15th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $102.33 million for the quarter. Waterdrop had a negative net margin of 36.72% and a negative return on equity of 26.05%. Research analysts anticipate that Waterdrop Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Waterdrop

About Waterdrop

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Waterdrop stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Waterdrop Inc. ( NYSE:WDH Get Rating ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 24,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Waterdrop Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online insurance brokerage services to match and connect users with related insurance products underwritten by insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. The company offers short-term health and long-term health and life insurance products and services.

