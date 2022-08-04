Waves Trading Up 4% Over Last 7 Days (WAVES)

Waves (WAVES) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 4th. In the last week, Waves has traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Waves has a total market capitalization of $648.15 million and approximately $309.47 million worth of Waves was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Waves coin can now be purchased for $5.95 or 0.00025800 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Qtum (QTUM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00017727 BTC.
- Lisk (LSK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00005051 BTC.
- WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000271 BTC.
- Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000337 BTC.
- Neblio (NEBL) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002160 BTC.
- Nxt (NXT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000014 BTC.
- Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000875 BTC.
- TransferCoin (TX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000926 BTC.
- BlackCoin (BLK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000059 BTC.
- Atmos (ATMOS) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.
About Waves
Waves (WAVES) is a LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 12th, 2016. Waves’ total supply is 108,976,462 coins. Waves’ official message board is forum.wavesplatform.com. The Reddit community for Waves is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Waves’ official website is waves.tech. Waves’ official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Waves Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waves should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Waves using one of the exchanges listed above.
