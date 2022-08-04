Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) COO Thomas Netzer Sells 2,170 Shares of Stock

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating) COO Thomas Netzer sold 2,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total value of $122,496.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 51,125 shares in the company, valued at $2,886,006.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Thomas Netzer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 5th, Thomas Netzer sold 1,965 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total value of $86,322.45.

On Friday, June 17th, Thomas Netzer sold 285 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total value of $12,970.35.

Shares of NYSE W opened at $64.44 on Thursday. Wayfair Inc. has a one year low of $43.31 and a one year high of $317.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of -14.10 and a beta of 2.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.69.

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($3.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.59) by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Wayfair Inc. will post -11.87 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on W. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Wayfair from $68.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Wayfair in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Wayfair in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on Wayfair from $75.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Wayfair from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wayfair has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.96.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,241,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 332.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 3,754 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 32,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after buying an additional 4,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. 85.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wayfair

(Get Rating)

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

